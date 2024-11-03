78.6 F
Sunday, November 3, 2024
Early voting numbers show intense interest in presidential race

By Staff Report
The early voting numbers in the Tri-County area are a clear indicator of the intense interest in the presidential race.

Election Day is Tuesday, but the vast majority of voters in and around The Villages have already cast their ballots.

In Sumter County, 72 percent of the electorate has already voted, with 56,829 early votes cast and 34,130 voters casting their ballots by mail.

In Lake County, 61 percent of voters have already cast their ballots, with 116,441 taking part in early voting and 41,065 voters casting their ballots through the mail.

In Marion County, 54 percent of the electorate has already voted, with 101,946 voters taking part in early voting and 43,642 voters casting their ballots with a mail-in ballot.

