Lady Lake man arrested in 2019 raid back in trouble again

A Lady Lake man arrested in a 2019 police raid is back in trouble again.

Scott Holland, 49, was being held without bond this weekend at the Lake County Jail on a probation violation.

Holland had been arrested in 2019 after a SWAT team raid at a home in Fruitland Park. Holland was found to be in possession of counterfeit money, used hypodermic needles and methamphetamine. It appeared he had been selling the drug. He was sentenced to 180 days in the Lake County Jail.

He moved to the Rolling Acres Apartments in Lady Lake and found himself in trouble again after a 2023 traffic stop in Fruitland Park. He had been traveling as a passenger in a Toyota Prius with two other people. A K-9 alerted on the vehicle during a traffic stop and Holland was found to be in possession of a pipe used for smoking narcotics. The other two occupants of the car were also arrested on drug charges. Holland pleaded no contest in the case and was placed on probation. A warrant was issued for his arrest earlier this year due to violations reported by his probation officer.