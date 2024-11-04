A big thank you to all our election workers

A sincere thanks to the dedicated people running the Nov. 5 election, to the judges and clerks and to the people supervising the election process. Our democracy is built on the premise of free and fair elections and we depend on people like you willing to serve as election workers.

Given the current political climate conducting an election in 2024 is formidable task when compared to elections say ten years ago. It was only in 2015 when a candidate began sowing seeds of doubt in our election process that caused some people to begin to question election results and unfortunately this doubt is now ingrained in our political dialogue. If our public doubts the fairness of our elections the result can be anarchy as evidenced on January 6, 2021.

Again, thank you to all who are working on this election. All elections are local, conducted at either the city or county level. Based on my experience prior to retirement I know those people to be diligent and conscientious making certain elections are fair. It is a big job and an important job. And on Nov. 5 I am confident this election will be a fair and free election.

Tom Berge is a resident of The Village of Charlotte.