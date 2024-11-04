Author will speak to The Villages SAR about War of 1812

The Villages Chapter of Sons of the American Revolution will host award-winning author Mark Barie at their meeting at 10 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 meeting at Captiva Recreation Center.

Barie has written five novels in a series concerning love and war. His third novel, “The Commodore and the Powder Monkey” earned a bronze medal for Military Fiction from the internationally recognized Independent Publishers Group, which includes more than 5000 authors from the U.S., Canada, and Europe. The novel concerns a girl disguised as a boy on the Commodore’s flagship during the War of 1812. Research for this book forms the basis for his talk to SAR entitled “Seven Facts about the War of 1812 that will Amaze You.”

Barie was born and raised in upstate New York, and he retired after 35 years as a self-employed management consultant to corporations, local governments, and non-profit organizations in New York, Vermont, and Canada. He is a recognized expert on the subjects of economic development, U.S. immigration procedures, commercial real estate, strategic planning, and international marketing. He earned his master’s degree in business from St. Michaels College in Vermont and a Certificate in Advanced Management Studies from McGill College in Montreal.

He and his wife, Christine, are now full-time residents of Sebring, Florida. In his retirement, he began writing his series of award-winning history-based novels about our nation’s wars. Thus far these have covered the American Revolution, the Civil War, the War of 1812, the USS Maine, and WW 1. His first novel, a Civil War love story, titled “War Calls, Love Cries”, garnered national attention as a finalist in the prestigious Eric Hoffer Book Awards. The book was also awarded a gold medal for Historical Fiction, by the Florida Authors and Publishers Association.

Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting.