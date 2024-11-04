Election Day arrives with passions running high in The Villages

Election Day is finally arriving with passions running high in The Villages.

The reliably red voters will no doubt dominate The Villages and the Tri-County area, but this campaign season has seen some surprising blue enthusiasm, particularly when Kamala Harris’ husband headlined a rally in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

This political season also prompted the largest political golf cart parade in the community’s history, when more than 1,000 golf carts of the MAGA faithful traveled from Lake Sumter Landing to Brownwood.

The vast majority of voters in and around The Villages have already cast their ballots.

In Sumter County, 72 percent of the electorate has already voted, with 56,829 early votes cast and 34,130 voters casting their ballots by mail.

In Lake County, 61 percent of voters have already cast their ballots, with 116,441 taking part in early voting and 41,065 voters casting their ballots through the mail.

In Marion County, 54 percent of the electorate has already voted, with 101,946 voters taking part in early voting and 43,642 voters casting their ballots with a mail-in ballot.