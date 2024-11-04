Enraged woman arrested after kicking cop at apartment building

An enraged woman was arrested after kicking a police officer at an apartment building in Wildwood.

Kristy Lynn Roldan, 30, was in the hallway at the PepperTree Apartments shortly before midnight Thursday “screaming about not having her keys,” according to an arrested report from the Wildwood Police Department. She proceeded to kick and body slam a door, breaking into an apartment.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that Roldan was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging her with assault and battery.

When an officer attempted to handcuff Roldan, she kicked an officer in the thigh and then tried to head butt the same officer.

Roldan was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.