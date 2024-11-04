73.5 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Enraged woman arrested after kicking cop at apartment building

By Staff Report
Comments

An enraged woman was arrested after kicking a police officer at an apartment building in Wildwood.

Kristy Lynn Roldan, 30, was in the hallway at the PepperTree Apartments shortly before midnight Thursday “screaming about not having her keys,” according to an arrested report from the Wildwood Police Department. She proceeded to kick and body slam a door, breaking into an apartment.

Officers arrived on the scene and found that Roldan was wanted on a Marion County warrant charging her with assault and battery.

When an officer attempted to handcuff Roldan, she kicked an officer in the thigh and then tried to head butt the same officer.

Roldan was arrested on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Hiding your vote from your spouse

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer who condoned “secret” voting for spouses. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Tuesday is take the trash out day

A Village of Osceola Hills resident has a reminder about trash collection that will take place on Tuesday.

Man hurled insults at women marching at Lake Sumter Landing

A Village of De La Vista West woman who participated in Saturday’s women’s march in The Villages calls out a man in golf cart who circled the square and hurled insults at the women.

MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again

A resident of Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again.

So where’s our Costco?

A Village of Winifred resident is wondering where and when the Costco store will ever be built in The Villages.

Photos