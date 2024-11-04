73 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, November 4, 2024
type here...

Hiding your vote from your spouse

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Recently, Mr. Ben Douthett repeated a talking point recently made by Julia Roberts. The point was that one is alone in the voting booth and does not need to share how they voted to their spouse.
While that is true, it is sad. A wife – or husband – that feels like they need to hide their vote from their spouse needs to consider what kind of marriage they are in. Clearly it is not a healthy partnership where each person can think for themself.

Nick Walters
Village of De La Vista North

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Tuesday is take the trash out day

A Village of Osceola Hills resident has a reminder about trash collection that will take place on Tuesday.

Man hurled insults at women marching at Lake Sumter Landing

A Village of De La Vista West woman who participated in Saturday’s women’s march in The Villages calls out a man in golf cart who circled the square and hurled insults at the women.

MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again

A resident of Lady Lake, in a Letter to the Editor, warns that the MAGA conspiracy theorists are at it again.

So where’s our Costco?

A Village of Winifred resident is wondering where and when the Costco store will ever be built in The Villages.

California votes shouldn’t be counted due to questionable voter status

A Village of Charlotte resident raises concerns about election integrity. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos