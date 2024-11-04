Hiding your vote from your spouse

To the Editor:

Recently, Mr. Ben Douthett repeated a talking point recently made by Julia Roberts. The point was that one is alone in the voting booth and does not need to share how they voted to their spouse.

While that is true, it is sad. A wife – or husband – that feels like they need to hide their vote from their spouse needs to consider what kind of marriage they are in. Clearly it is not a healthy partnership where each person can think for themself.

Nick Walters

Village of De La Vista North