Hungry man breaks into local church after food stamps run out

A hungry man who broke into a local church said he was looking for something to eat after his food stamps ran out.

William Clayton Bass, 34, was tracked down by a K-9 unit following the burglary at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 27 at Community United Methodist Church at 309 College Ave. in Fruitland Park.

Bass, who has a long criminal history, was captured on surveillance when he gained access to a locked gate area at the church campus, according to an arrest report from the Fruitland Park Police Department. Once inside the gate, Bass broke into the church through an exterior double glass door. He wound up damaging a door handle and two window screens. The report noted it appeared a tool had been used to force the door handle open.

An assistant pastor at the church noticed the activity on surveillance and dialed 911.

Bass fled when law enforcement arrived on the scene, but left behind a bicycle and a trailer which held his personal belongings.

A K-9 unit pursued Bass when he ran in between two houses. When he was taken into custody, he told police “that his food stamps had run out and he broke into the church in an effort to find food to eat.” He had ended up stealing a bottle of water.

Bass is facing charges of burglary, theft and criminal mischief. He was booked at the Lake County Jail on $6,500 bond.