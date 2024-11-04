Villager claims he killed rat from unkempt property next door

A Villager claimed he killed a rat from an unkempt property next door.

James Yates, who lives in the Forsyth Villas near Mulberry Grove Plaza, testified at a public hearing Monday afternoon in front of Judge Terry Neal at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

The public hearing was about the home of Daniel Sherry at 8415 SE 167th Forsyth St.

“I have had rats come under my fence. Killed one. They other got away, too fast. It’s very unsightly,” Yates said of the villa next door.

There have been plenty of problems, including an old red Corvette that sat in the driveway for many months and had been believed to be inoperable. A realtor has been trying to sell the home and reportedly pushed the Corvette into the garage.

Yates filed the first complaint about the property back in May.

He said the grass has become “like hay” and indicated it’s waist high. He said that bushes from the property are growing into his gutter.

“The bottom line is it’s not in compliance,” Judge Terry Neal said.

The homeowner was granted seven days to bring the home into compliance. If the home is not brought into compliance, fines will be imposed.