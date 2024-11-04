Villager with overgrowth violation claims he’s had a tough time finding landscaper

A Villager with an overgrowth violation at his home testified in a public hearing that he’s had a tough time finding a landscaper.

The home of Duane Buck at 1537 Doral Circle on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing Monday afternoon before Judge Terry Neal at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

A complaint was lodged on July 25 about overgrown landscaping at his home.

He said he thought he had a landscaper lined up for the work. However, the landscaper claimed his truck broke down. And then the landscaper “disappeared,” Buck said.

“I am working on this,” Buck told the judge.

He said he has reached out to a landscaper that his neighbor uses and is making progress. He showed photos to representatives of Community Standards indicating that some of the work that has been done.

Judge Neal granted Buck seven days to bring the property into compliance. If he fails to do so, he could face fines. Buck expressed confidence that the work would be completed within the seven-day limit.

In September, Buck had been before Judge Neal for landscaping that did not have prior approval from the Architectural Review Committee.