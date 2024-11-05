82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

Carol Fleming

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Carol Fleming
Carol Fleming

Carol Rose Fleming, 88, passed away on October 20, 2024, in Lady Lake, Florida.

Born on April 26, 1936, Carol was a retired businesswoman who found joy in her later years spending time on the golf course and cherishing moments with her husband, Dick Fleming, and their circle of friends.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Dick Fleming; their children, Jeannie (John) Tobias, Kimberly (Daniel) Gordon, and Jeffrey (Naoka) Sarvis; grandchildren, Pedro Ramirez, Daniel Gordon III, Jeremy Gordon, Brandi Gordon, and Jason Gordon; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael (Carrie) Sarvis, and grandchildren, Amber and Adam Sarvis.

Known for her warm spirit and engaging presence, Carol’s passion for golfing and socializing with friends marked her retirement years with many joyful gatherings. She was a cherished figure not only within her family but also among her friends and community.

A gathering to celebrate Carol’s life will be held on November 8, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Satellite Clubhouse. Carol’s life was a testament to her loving nature and enduring spirit, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Response to David Dallas’ article regarding Israel and the Palestinians

Village of Fernandina resident offers a response to a Villager who wrote about Palestinians, Hamas and the violence in Israel.

Hiding your vote from your spouse

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer who condoned “secret” voting for spouses. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Tuesday is take the trash out day

A Village of Osceola Hills resident has a reminder about trash collection that will take place on Tuesday.

Man hurled insults at women marching at Lake Sumter Landing

A Village of De La Vista West woman who participated in Saturday’s women’s march in The Villages calls out a man in a golf cart who circled the square and hurled insults at the women.

Photos