Carol Fleming

Carol Rose Fleming, 88, passed away on October 20, 2024, in Lady Lake, Florida.

Born on April 26, 1936, Carol was a retired businesswoman who found joy in her later years spending time on the golf course and cherishing moments with her husband, Dick Fleming, and their circle of friends.

Carol is survived by her loving husband, Dick Fleming; their children, Jeannie (John) Tobias, Kimberly (Daniel) Gordon, and Jeffrey (Naoka) Sarvis; grandchildren, Pedro Ramirez, Daniel Gordon III, Jeremy Gordon, Brandi Gordon, and Jason Gordon; along with numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son, Michael (Carrie) Sarvis, and grandchildren, Amber and Adam Sarvis.

Known for her warm spirit and engaging presence, Carol’s passion for golfing and socializing with friends marked her retirement years with many joyful gatherings. She was a cherished figure not only within her family but also among her friends and community.

A gathering to celebrate Carol’s life will be held on November 8, 2024, from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the Satellite Clubhouse. Carol’s life was a testament to her loving nature and enduring spirit, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.