Tuesday, November 5, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Gordon Wireman of Wildwood, FL passed away on October 21, 2024. He was born in Waldo, KY (McGoffin Co) on June 9, 1933. On March 22nd of 1999 he married Sarah Banks Wireman.

He served in the US Army during the Korean Conflict. After an honorable discharge he began working for the railroad. He also worked for Bethleham Steel Mill in Gary, IN and then became a heavy equipment operator. Over the years he had several businesses of his own. He had many hobbies: traveling extensively, member of a Co-Ed National Trap shooting Gun Club, collector of coins and stamps. He bought and traded in cars. He loved to camp with his children and water ski (barefoot). Board games were always a fun time with his family and friends. He enjoyed showing his many card tricks to his grandchildren with much laughter. He was always proud of his garden, showing off his vegetables. As a member of the Seventh Day Adventist Church of Leesburg, FL, he taught Bible Study online, in church, and through mail. He was the Church Treasurer and maintenance man. He was a man of God that he lived every day. Always glad to help others to receive Christ in their lives.

Gordon is survived by his Wife: Sarah Wireman of North Judson, IN; Children: Teresa Baldridge Jervis of Prestonburg, KY, Gregory Wireman of Wanatah, IN, and Kimberly Payne Klewer of Portage, IN; Grandchildren: Michael (Misty) Baldridge of North Judson, IN, Nicholas (Tiffany Giarraputo) Gray of Laporte, IN, Nicole (Shaun) Zimmerman of Valparaiso, IN, Kaleb (Whitney) Payne of Valparaiso, IN, and Shayna (Charles Daniel’s) Madison of Fort Wayne, IN; Great Grandchildren: Hannah, Kylie, Alexis, Ethan and Rylee; Great-Great Grandchild: Jaden; Brothers: Kelly Wireman of Hot Springs, AR and Dennis (Shirley) Wireman of Rennselear, IN; Sister: Marlene Stafford of Hot Springs, AR; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his Parents: Cleveland and Flora (Conley) Wireman; Brothers: George, Curt, Cleveland Jr., Lucky and Don; Sisters: Myrtle and Mirlin; and Great Grandchild: Cameron.

Per his wishes (Cremation) with immediate family there will be a military service held at Florida’s Veterans National Cemetery in Bushnell, FL. Celebration of Life will be held in Indiana at a later date.

