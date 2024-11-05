77.4 F
The Villages
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Homeless man arrested in theft of roller dogs from service station

By Staff Report
Fernando Castillo Lugo
Fernando Castillo Lugo

A homeless man has been arrested in the theft of roller dogs from a service station.

Fernando Castillo Lugo, 37, at about 6:30 p.m. Sunday entered the Sunoco service station on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 and grabbed a soda as well as food off the roller grill, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The native of Puerto Rico left without paying for the items, valued at $5.45.

The manager stopped Lugo and told him he would have to pay for the food. Lugo “got into his face” and dared the manager to call law enforcement.

Police found the Lugo only had “motion picture currency” and could not pay for the items.

He was arrested on a charge of theft and booked at the Lake County Jail on $500 bond.

