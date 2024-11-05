Lady Lake sets Friday deadline for debris collection

Lady Lake’s Public Works Department has picked up more than 5,000 cubic yards of Hurricane Milton vegetative storm debris. Residents should have already set out their storm debris at the curb for pickup. The final date for collection is Friday, Nov. 8. After this date, residents will be responsible for disposal of debris.

Waste Management will continue to collect regular yard waste properly containerized, bagged, and bundled. Yard waste is grass clippings, leaves, shrubbery and tree cuttings, pine needles, palm fronds, etc. Yard waste must be no more than 4 feet in length and 6 inches in diameter. It should be stacked neatly at the curb. Leaves, grass clippings and pine needles must be bagged or containerized. No bag or can should exceed 40 pounds. Please note that due to larger volumes, WM may not be able to pick up all bags at some homes in one day. Extra bags will be collected over the next several collection cycles. Simply leave these bags at the curb for pickup.

Follow these tips for a smoother collection process: