Officials render decision on Villager hoping to teach pickleball on public courts

The Lady Lake Commission has rendered a decision on a Villager who wants to teach pickleball on the town’s public courts.

Marria Crinion, who lives near the Manatee Recreation Center in The Villages, has been teaching on Lady Lake’s pickleball courts without permission from the town. She claims she did not know she needed persmission.

In 2023, the town allowed two Villagers to teach on the pickleball courts, but received complaints from residents who wanted to use the courts that were being dominated by the privately paid pickleball instructions. The town dialed back to a single pickleball instructor, Villager Ralph Jones, who also happens to be a resident of Lady Lake. There are only two pickleball courts at the Guava Street Athletic Complex.

Commissioners at Monday night’s meeting said they will stick with Jones as the lone instructor and keep the courts open for the town’s residents. Crinion was not at Monday’s meeting, although she previously pled her case before commissioners.

Commissioners agreed to allow Crinion to be put on a waiting list, should Jones decide to stop teaching.