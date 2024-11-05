Response to David Dallas’ article regarding Israel and the Palestinians

To the Editor:

David Dallas, you brought up history in your article you might want to re-check your sources and facts.

How would you handle it if murderers would come in from the states around Florida on a weekly and daily basis and kill people. What would you want your state to do to protect you?

FYI, Hamas members are Palestinians and raised by Palestinian parents. The Palestinians voted Hamas to govern in Gaza.

Their mission is to kill the Jewish people. Their goal is to destroy Israel and then the USA.

So, after October 7th, murdering, raping, and taking hostages and torturing babies, what do you expect Israel to do?

It took some time for IDF to clear the hospitals after they found that the hospitals were used as the Hamas bomb base and entrance to the tunnels they built.

So, what would you do if you would have to take your children to the bunkers several time each day?

You should go live in Israel and experience it before you comment, because I have experienced it before coming here.

My understanding is that you support hatred and murderers.

Ericka Yeger

Village of Fernandina

A Village of Fernandina resident offers a response to a Villager who wrote about Palestinians, Hamas and the violence in Israel.