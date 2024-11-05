Two church projects blessed on County Road 462 in Wildwood

Site plans for two church projects along County Road 462 were recommended for approval Tuesday at a meeting of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt endorsed a church building for Encounter Church on the north side of CR 462 near the curve as well as a fellowship hall and office space for New Life Christian Church across the road. The City Commission may take final action on both projects later this month.

A comprehensive plan amendment and zoning change were approved two years ago for Encounter Church, which moved to Wildwood from Coleman. Services have been held in a large tent on the property until the church is completed.

The 15,304-square-foot church will be built on about six acres. The project includes more than three dozen paved parking spaces including five handicap spaces. An area also has been marked for unpaved parking on the grass.

The property includes an area designated for future expansion.

Described as a church for “imperfect people” who want to know Jesus, Encounter Church Florida was incorporated in 1985.

Pastors Derrick and Nicole West founded several churches in New York before returning to Sumter County, where Derrick grew up.

Across the road, a 6,300-square-foot fellowship hall for New Life Christian Church will be built on the southeast side of the sanctuary while 994 square feet of office space will be added on the northeast side. .

Minor changes also will be made to parking spaces and sidewalks. The property features 242 parking spaces.

A $2.8-million New Life project in 2017 added a 16,000-square-foot building with an auditorium that seats 500 people.