82.2 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, November 5, 2024
type here...

Weirsdale man to spend life in prison for killing retired sheriff’s deputy 

By Staff Report
Comments
Steven Alan Swearingen
Steven Alan Swearingen

A Weirsdale man has been sentenced to life in prison for killing a retired sheriff’s deputy. 

Steven Alan Swearingen, 41, was sentenced this week in Marion County Court. In August, Swearingen had been found guilty by a jury of second-degree murder in the death of 52-year-old Steven Smolensky, a retired deputy sheriff with the Citrus County Sheriff’s Office.

“In the wake of today’s sentencing, there are truly no words that can be said to ease the pain and suffering Steven Smolensky’s family has been through,” said Bill Gladson, Fifth Judicial Circuit State Attorney. “A life sentence will not fully repair the broken pieces left behind, but I hope this measure of justice will provide a sense of peace knowing the person responsible was held accountable.”

Steven Smolensky
Steven Smolensky

Smolensky had worked in law enforcement for 25 years.

On Nov. 30, 2021, Marion County sheriff’s deputies responded to a shooting incident at a residence in Weirsdale. Upon arrival, they found Smolensky, who had died after suffering multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation revealed the Smolensky had visited the location to deliver propane for his employer, Suburban Propane. While there, he was confronted by Swearingen, who held Smolensky at gunpoint, preventing him from leaving or returning to his truck. Eventually, Swearingen shot the retired deputy multiple times.

Swearingen was apprehended and during an interview, Swearingen claimed he thought Smolensky was there to “fill the home with propane,” which led him to confront Smolensky with a handgun. Smolensky tried to explain that he was there to refill a propane tank.

Swearingen recounted that when Smolensky tried to go back to his truck, he held him at gunpoint before shooting him multiple times.

At the time, Swearingen was already a convicted felon with an extensive criminal history, including convictions for crimes involving violence toward law enforcement.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Response to David Dallas’ article regarding Israel and the Palestinians

Village of Fernandina resident offers a response to a Villager who wrote about Palestinians, Hamas and the violence in Israel.

Hiding your vote from your spouse

A Villager responds to a previous letter writer who condoned “secret” voting for spouses. Read his response in a Letter to the Editor.

Tuesday is take the trash out day

A Village of Osceola Hills resident has a reminder about trash collection that will take place on Tuesday.

Man hurled insults at women marching at Lake Sumter Landing

A Village of De La Vista West woman who participated in Saturday’s women’s march in The Villages calls out a man in a golf cart who circled the square and hurled insults at the women.

Photos