Tuesday, November 5, 2024
Women are not yet equal under the law

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

In response to Cheryl on women’s rights, I applied for and received a divorce before 1969. After 1937 women and men were allowed to apply for divorce on the same terms. I also applied for and received a credit card without a man’s signature prior to 1974. I also applied for and received a home loan prior to 1974 without a man’s signature. Although banks were allowed to deny women these rights, they would allow you to have these rights if they wanted to.
What bothers me now is that women are not yet equal under the law. The Equal Rights Amendment has never been passed.

Gail Rickard
Village of Polo Ridge

 

