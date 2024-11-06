224-unit multifamily rental development wins approval in Oxford

A 224-unit multifamily rental development is planned in Oxford about a half mile west of the County Road 466 and U.S. 301 intersection.

Special Magistrate Lindsay C.T. Holt recommended approval of a site plan for the 25.6-acre project at a meeting Tuesday of the Wildwood Planning and Zoning Board. The City Commission is expected to consider the project later this month.

Built in two phases, the Canvas at Wildwood project will include 117 two-bedroom units, 58 one-bedroom units and 49 three-bedroom units.

Amenities will feature a 3,690-square-foot clubhouse, a 1,288-square-foot pool and a large dog park. They also will include a pickleball court, a game lawn area and a 450-square-foot workout area

Landscape buffers, a storm water retention pond and lighting are among the planned improvements.

Canvas Communities are comprised of single-family leased homes built by Watermark Properties in Minnesota, Indiana, Texas, Tennessee and Colorado.

The original real estate company was launched to support the operating budget of Chicago Hope Academy, a college and high school that serve inner city youth. Founded in 2013, Watermark Properties now supports a half dozen non-profit organizations.