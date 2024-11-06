SECO unveils plan to serve rapidly growing population

SECO Energy has announced a five-year plan to build an expanded headquarters in Sumter County, and new operations centers and warehouses in Lake, Marion, and Sumter counties.

SECO said it is expanding its facilities to serve the rapid growth of the area.

The project is slated to break ground in January 2026 to complement a major system-wide construction work plan that includes thousands of new service connections to serve the rapidly growing population, several new substations, and miles of transmission lines to adequately deliver power generated by Seminole Electric Cooperative. The construction has an expected completion of 2028.

“At SECO Energy, our commitment has always been to provide safe, reliable, and affordable electricity to our members,” said SECO Energy CEO Curtis Wynn. “This initiative will ensure that our aging buildings will be replaced with safe, secure staging areas and workplaces for our employees – the ones who drive such high member satisfaction.”

Over the past 25 years, SECO’s membership has grown from 100,000 to over 245,000, a major contributing factor to the need for the project.

“Our current workplaces, some of which were constructed in the 1930s and 1940s are simply no longer adequate for the demands of today,” said Wynn. “The expansion plan has strong support from our Board of Trustees, who unanimously approved the plan.”

“We have been planning this project for years, and part of the due diligence our team completed was ensuring that a project of this size and scope tracks with what other cooperatives like us are doing around the country,” continued Wynn. “SECO consistently ranks as one of the lowest spenders in terms of amount spent on capital improvements per member, and in 2023, 35 of the 42 cooperatives in our category spent more on capital improvement per member than SECO.”