Wednesday, November 6, 2024
The American people have spoken!

By Letters to the Editor
To the Editor:

This last election cycle, is proof that the American people still have a voice in the country they love! It’s proof that “the people” are in charge of their country; not the government! For far too long there has been terrible government overreach, failed foreign policies and divisiveness. Now it’s time to improve on the past and make this country great again for everyone! It’s not a saying, it’s not a cult, it’s a glorious path to the future!
It’s my sincere hope that Democrats will close the book on what was, and open a new book on what we all can achieve, and that all of our dreams and hopes will be realized! Don’t look at the future as being bleak or non inclusive; it will be the complete opposite of that because we’ve seen it before under the president elect.
In closing, I’d like to say that I have absolutely no hard feelings towards the people that wrote letters or commented on my posts negatively. You had the right to your opinion, as I did mine. Diversity and debate is what makes this country great! Here’s wishing you all the best for the rest of 2024, and all the way to the new year and beyond!

George Buckholtz
Citrus Hills

 

