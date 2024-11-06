80 F
The Villages
Wednesday, November 6, 2024
Trump is back!

By Letters to the Editor
To all my lovely fellow Republicans in the state of Florida we did it. Yes we did. Despite all the nasty comments around here about us being losers, how we were pathetic and would be sad on election day. Well boy were they wrong. Not only did Trump win Florida, he dominated the vote in Sumter County like he always has. But not only that he dominated the country. Flipping the ENTIRE Blue Wall, Winning the popular vote. This is such a great moment as we have shown our strength and that we will not be bought and paid for by a candidate in Harris who had no business even being in the race.
What a great day for us and now all those blue voters who told us we would be upset and stewing today. Let them get a taste of their own medicine.

Jim Labruno
Village of St. James

