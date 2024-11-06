Village of Hawkins couple could face fines over unauthorized landscaping

A Village of Hawkins couple could face fines over their unauthorized landscaping.

The home of Robert and Jacqueline Cox at 5716 Brett Way was the subject of a public hearing this week in front of Special Magistrate Terry Neal at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing. The couple purchased the home in 2021 for $623,100.

A complaint was lodged on Aug. 8 with Community Standards alleging that the landscaping at the home had been put in without approval from the Architectural Review Committee. Community Standards verified the complaint and spoke with Jacqueline Cox, who said she would reach out to their landscaper for the proper ARC application.

A retroactive application was submitted to the ARC in August, but was denied. The ARC examined the applications and pictures submitted, but found that the submitted plans didn’t match the pictures and a trellis appeared to be encroaching on an easement.

Community Standards reached out to the couple to let them know an updated ARC application would need to be submitted. Jacqueline Cox told Community Standards she would, “relay this information to her husband.”

A notice of the public hearing was sent to the couple, but they did not show up at the hearing.

The special magistrate, a former Lake County judge, made clear the next steps the couple should take.

“They need to get an application filed in the next 14 days and bring it into compliance within the next 30 days,” Neal said.

If the couple fails to follow the special magistrate’s order, they will face fines.