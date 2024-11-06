Villages MAGA Club to celebrate Trump victory

The Villages MAGA Club is planning to celebrate President-elect Trump’s victory and return to the White House.

MAGA Club members will hold a victory party at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 9 in the picnic area near the pickleball courts at Colony Cottage Recreation Center. Music will be provided. Villagers who wish to participate should bring tailgate food, beverages and chairs. A Villages ID will be required.

MAGA Club members will get into their golf carts for a golf cart parade at 2:45 p.m. and will travel from Colony Cottage Recreation Center to Brownwood Paddock Square for a victory lap. Those taking part in the parade are encouraged to decorate their golf carts.

Those interested in attending the event should call (352) 492-8856 or email tjamieson51@yahoo.com