82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Crafters Fair set this Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center

By Staff Report
Comments

A Crafters Fair is set for this Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center.

The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature wood creations, glass fusion, guilts and handmade cards.

All crafts are made by Villages residents

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The American people have spoken!

A reader says the American people have spoken and made their beliefs known with the election of Donald Trump as the next president.

Why are the prices of homes dropping in The Villages?

A potential buyer who keeps a close eye on the housing market in The Villages wonders why prices have been dropping so suddenly.

Trump is back!

A Village of St. James resident is thrilled with the electorate which has solidly chosen to return former President Trump to the White House.

Marchers only care about abortion and transgender rights

A Village of Fenney resident stands up for the man in the golf who made negative remarks during the women’s march at Lake Sumter Landing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Photos