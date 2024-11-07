Crafters Fair set this Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center

A Crafters Fair is set for this Saturday at Eisenhower Recreation Center.
The event will take place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and will feature wood creations, glass fusion, guilts and handmade cards.
All crafts are made by Villages residents
