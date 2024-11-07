Dennis Dean Quick

Dennis Dean Quick, 80, formerly of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away on October 30, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on September 23, 1944, in Galesburg, Dennis spent his early years there before moving to Florida later in life.

Dennis was well-known in his community both as a dedicated farmer and a successful salesman for Yemm, where he received numerous accolades for his work. Beyond his professional life, he was an avid golfer who cherished the hours spent on the greens as much as those spent with his family and friends.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Gwen Quick of The Villages, Florida; sons, Darrin (Marina) Quick of Galesburg, Illinois, and David (Terri) Quick of Oneida, Illinois; daughter, Dayna (Mike) McNeal of Wataga, Illinois; stepdaughters, Tonya (Ron) Uselton of Green Valley, Illinois and Kelly (Chris) Phillips of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Kevin (Lori) Quick of Galesburg, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lawrence “Larry” Quick.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, at the Mulberry Recreation Center, The Villages, FL, at 11:00 a.m.