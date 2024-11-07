82.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Dennis Dean Quick

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Dennis Dean Quick
Dennis Dean Quick

Dennis Dean Quick, 80, formerly of Galesburg, Illinois, passed away on October 30, 2024, in The Villages, Florida. Born on September 23, 1944, in Galesburg, Dennis spent his early years there before moving to Florida later in life.

Dennis was well-known in his community both as a dedicated farmer and a successful salesman for Yemm, where he received numerous accolades for his work. Beyond his professional life, he was an avid golfer who cherished the hours spent on the greens as much as those spent with his family and friends.

He leaves behind his beloved wife, Gwen Quick of The Villages, Florida; sons, Darrin (Marina) Quick of Galesburg, Illinois, and David (Terri) Quick of Oneida, Illinois; daughter, Dayna (Mike) McNeal of Wataga, Illinois; stepdaughters, Tonya (Ron) Uselton of Green Valley, Illinois and Kelly (Chris) Phillips of Franklin, Tennessee; brother, Kevin (Lori) Quick of Galesburg, Illinois; 14 grandchildren; 6 step-grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Dennis was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Lawrence “Larry” Quick.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, November 22, at the Mulberry Recreation Center, The Villages, FL, at 11:00 a.m.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

The American people have spoken!

A reader says the American people have spoken and made their beliefs known with the election of Donald Trump as the next president.

Why are the prices of homes dropping in The Villages?

A potential buyer who keeps a close eye on the housing market in The Villages wonders why prices have been dropping so suddenly.

Trump is back!

A Village of St. James resident is thrilled with the electorate which has solidly chosen to return former President Trump to the White House.

Marchers only care about abortion and transgender rights

A Village of Fenney resident stands up for the man in the golf who made negative remarks during the women’s march at Lake Sumter Landing. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Women are not yet equal under the law

A Village of Polo Ridge women writes that she is bothered that women are still not equal under the law, despite years of fighting for equality.

Photos