Thursday, November 7, 2024
Doloris Elenor Width Conners

By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Doloris Elenor Width Conners passed on November 1, 2024. She was the 4th of 5 children born to Nils August & Jennifer Width of Bergen Norway. Born on March 14, 1928, in Berkeley Heights NJ. She survived all her siblings.

She was predeceased by her husbands, Gordon Wing, Verner May and John Conners.

She is survived by her 3 children, Diedre Wing Meddaugh of Palm Coast FL, Bonnie Wing Del Rio (and Edmund) of Ocala FL, and Gregory Nils Wing (and Pier) of Clifton Park, NY. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren – Daniel Del Rio, Jaime Del Rio, Urik Ulicki, and Ava, Siri, & Marcel Wing, along with 8 great grandchildren.

There will be a private family graveside service.

