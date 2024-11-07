82.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 7, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Hal Eugene Weidner, 87 of The Villages, FL passed away Saturday, November 2, 2024. He was born January 31, 1937, in Bryan, OH to Philip Monroe and Ruth Maxine Weidner.

He was an engineer for General Motors and the U.S. Army.

After retirement Hal and Peggy moved to Florida in 2008 from Davenport, IA.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and grandson, Steven Weidner.

He is survived by his loving wife of 64 years, Margaret “Peggy” Weidner; sons: Mark, Craig, Joel, and Neal (Michel) Weidner; brother, Gene Weidner; 6 grandchildren; one great-granddaughter and many other loving family and friends.

There will be a memorial mass at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, November 23, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785. Followed by a graveside service at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens 1901 County Rd 25A, Leesburg, FL 34748.

