Homeless man arrested after strange incident at Chick-fil-A

A homeless man was arrested after a strange incident at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages.

Officers responded at about 3 p.m. Monday at the restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza where they found 46-year-old William David Pintado in a white Ford Escape, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

Pintado “was acting strangely by hitting himself with bottles, dunking his head in a cooler, and making strange gestures and kicking his legs.”

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and alerted on Pintado’s vehicle.

He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He was also driving on a suspended license.

Pintado had been free on bond on drug and weapons charges at the time of the Chick-fil-A incident.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.