80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

Homeless man arrested after strange incident at Chick-fil-A

By Staff Report
Comments

A homeless man was arrested after a strange incident at the Chick-fil-A restaurant in The Villages.

Officers responded at about 3 p.m. Monday at the restaurant at Rolling Acres Plaza where they found 46-year-old William David Pintado in a white Ford Escape, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

William Pintado
William Pintado

Pintado “was acting strangely by hitting himself with bottles, dunking his head in a cooler, and making strange gestures and kicking his legs.”

A K-9 unit arrived on the scene and alerted on Pintado’s vehicle.

He was found to be in possession of fentanyl and drug paraphernalia. He was also driving on a suspended license.

Pintado had been free on bond on drug and weapons charges at the time of the Chick-fil-A incident.

He was taken into custody and booked without bond at the Lake County Jail.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

A Villager looks back on the election and has concluded the Democrats can’t blame poor marketing.

Tariffs made the Great Depression even worse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a history lesson on tariffs.

Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse about your vote. How did that work out for her?

The American people have spoken!

A reader says the American people have spoken and made their beliefs known with the election of Donald Trump as the next president.

Why are the prices of homes dropping in The Villages?

A potential buyer who keeps a close eye on the housing market in The Villages wonders why prices have been dropping so suddenly.

Photos