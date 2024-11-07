House in violation of rules pitched as cheap ticket to life in The Villages

A home in The Villages in violation of deed compliance is being pitched as a potential bargain for someone looking for the good life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The home located at 814 Roseapple Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing this week before Special Magistrate Terry Neal at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on Aug. 1 about overgrown grass, bushes and weeds.

“Multiple attempts to contact the homeowner have been unsuccessful,” according to Community Standards.

The house is currently listed for sale at $160,000 and is being touted as a bargain.

“This home is your ticket to The Villages lifestyle at an affordable price,” according to the listing on Zillow.

However, the new owner may have to deal with some fines if the home is purchased and not brought into compliance.

The special magistrate ordered that the house be brought into compliance within a week.