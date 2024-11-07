80 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, November 7, 2024
type here...

House in violation of rules pitched as cheap ticket to life in The Villages

By Meta Minton
Comments

A home in The Villages in violation of deed compliance is being pitched as a potential bargain for someone looking for the good life in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

The home located at 814 Roseapple Ave. on the Historic Side of The Villages was the subject of a public hearing this week before Special Magistrate Terry Neal at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

A complaint was lodged with Community Standards on Aug. 1 about overgrown grass, bushes and weeds.

Screenshot
This home on Roseapple Avenue in The Villages is being pitched as a potential bargain. This photo was published on the Zillow real estate site.
This home at 814 Rose Apple Avenue was the subject of a deed compliance hearing
This photo of the home at 814 Roseapple Ave. was presented as evidence at the public hearing.

“Multiple attempts to contact the homeowner have been unsuccessful,” according to Community Standards.

The house is currently listed for sale at $160,000 and is being touted as a bargain.

“This home is your ticket to The Villages lifestyle at an affordable price,” according to the listing on Zillow.

However, the new owner may have to deal with some fines if the home is purchased and not brought into compliance.

The special magistrate ordered that the house be brought into compliance within a week.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

A Villager looks back on the election and has concluded the Democrats can’t blame poor marketing.

Tariffs made the Great Depression even worse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a history lesson on tariffs.

Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse about your vote. How did that work out for her?

The American people have spoken!

A reader says the American people have spoken and made their beliefs known with the election of Donald Trump as the next president.

Why are the prices of homes dropping in The Villages?

A potential buyer who keeps a close eye on the housing market in The Villages wonders why prices have been dropping so suddenly.

Photos