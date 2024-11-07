More than $100,000 in back rent sought from Hacienda Catering Co.

More than $100,000 in back rent is being sought from the Hacienda Catering Co., which last year was kicked out of its longtime home at La Hacienda Recreation Center.

Attorney Kevin Stone updated the Amenity Authority Committee on Wednesday on the pursuit of the debt owed by the catering company.

La Hacienda Catering began serving The Villages in 1993. The catering company has a prominent history in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown, including catering events featuring President George W. Bush and former Gov. Jeb Bush.

However, the catering company was in breach of its lease in 2023 for not paying the rent. The AAC decided to evict the catering business from the facility and move ahead with a significant renovation.

Now the AAC finds itself in the debt collection business.

“What are the chances of collecting?” asked AAC member Rich Cole.

AAC Chair Donna Kempa said she believes the catering company is still active.

“I still see their trucks, so they are still in business,” Kempa said.