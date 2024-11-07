80 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 7, 2024
Official contends ponds in The Villages have become a ‘disgrace’

By Meta Minton
An official in The Villages contends the ponds in The Villages have become a “disgrace.”

Judy Biebesheimer, who serves as a supervisor in Community Development District 1, spoke out at this week’s Amenity Authority Committee meeting about the problems with hydrilla and algae at many of the ponds in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

“The ponds are a disgrace,” the Village of Palo Alto resident said.

Deputy District Manager Carrie Duckett acknowledged the problem.

“We do know there is an issue. The contractor knows there is an issue,” Duckett said.

There is an abudance of algae and hydrilla at this pond near the El Santiago Recreation Center
There is an abundance of algae and hydrilla at this pond near the El Santiago Recreation Center.

She said a number of potential solutions are being considered, including mechanical harvesting which could be “fairly expensive.” Duckett also said the types of chemicals being used to control the algae and hyrdilla are being re-examined. However, there are limits on chemical usage in ponds, set by the Department of Environmental Protection.

Duckett said officials are in the process of compiling more information and will be bringing it back to the various boards in The Villages.

In October, Biebesheimer’s CDD 1 board discussed introducing carp into a pond, as an innovative way of using fish to munch away at the hydrilla.

Last year, The Villages’ government inked a deal with a new contractor for pond maintenance after a dispute over pricing with the previous vendor.

Photos