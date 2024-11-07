82.8 F
The Villages
Thursday, November 7, 2024
By Villages-News.com Obituaries
Comments
Robert Frank Sowinski, 91, of Wildwood, FL passed away early Monday, November 4, 2024. He was born Sunday, August 6, 1933, in Akron, NY to John E. and Mary C. (nee Cvitanovich) Sowinski.

Bob joined the U.S. Navy 18 days after is 18th birthday in Aug. of 1951. He honorably served his country with active duty in the Korean War.

He retired from the National Gypsum Plant in Clarence Center, NY when the plant ceased manufacturing operations and closed in 1982. Soon after, Bob and Ruth moved to Florida in 1989 from Marilla, NY.

Bob had a passion for tractors and riding mowers, and he took great pride in maintaining his lawn and home landscaping. He truly enjoyed the routine of mowing the lawn and was proud of the results he achieved.

He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 53 years, Ruth D. Sowinski; parents; son, Kirk D. Braun; and two brothers: John and Joseph Sowinski.

He is survived by his son, Thomas C. Braun; sisters: Mary Kobus and Marjorie Morrot; Sister in law Patricia Sowinski, nephew, Dale (Kathy) Morrot, Ricky (Cheryl) Morrot, Michael (Charlotte) Karaszewski, David Sowinski, John (Anne) Sowinski, Jimmy (Peg) Sowinski, nieces, Linda (Russell) Steebs, Carol Jury, Cathy (Jim) Campbell and many other loving great nieces, great nephews and friends.

There will be a Memorial Mass held 12:00 p.m., November 22, 2024, at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church 5323 E County Rd 462, Wildwood, FL 34785 followed by a graveside service with Navy Honors at Florida National Cemetery 6502 SW 102nd Ave, Bushnell, FL 33513.

