Villager tries to deny presence of weeds in deed compliance case

A Villager has tried to deny the presence of weeds in his yard in a deed compliance case.

The property owned by Leonard Serio at 17964 SE 83rd Pineland Terrace was the subject of a deed compliance case this week before Special Magistrate Terry Neal at the District Office at Lake Sumter Landing.

A complaint was lodged July 30 about weeds and lack of maintenance at the home. Community Standards contacted the homeowner who got the grass cut and removed a vine. However, the weeds were still present. Serio indicated he was going to be out of town, but said he would address the situation.

When it was discovered the weeds were still present, Serio denied the presence of the weeds, according to testimony presented at the public hearing by Community Standards.

Serio was granted seven days to bring the property into compliance. If he fails to do so, he will be fined.