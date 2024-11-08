Self-motivated aspiring electrician wins praise at Wildwood Middle High School

An aspiring electrician has been named Student of the Month for November at Wildwood Middle High School.

Ray Mosley is a 12th-grade student and has demonstrated exceptional dedication and achievement in various CTE classes, including Agriculture, Construction and Information Technology, according to school officials

Mosley has earned seven several industry certifications while in high school so far: including Florida Nursery and Landscape Growers Association (FNGLA) Certified Horticulture Professional, Home Builders Institute (HBI) Core and Home Builders Institute (HBI) Green, Agritechnology, Agriculture Systems, Agricultural Associate, INTUT’s Entrepreneurship and Small Business Certification and OSHA10.

This year he is taking CTE classes in Digital Design, Game Simulation and Animation, Agriculture, and Air Conditioning. Mosley has lived in Sumter County for over 10 years. He actively applies the skills he learns in his CTE classes at home, assisting with home maintenance and lawn care and feels the teamwork and collaboration skills he has gained in CTE benefit him in his weightlifting classes, as well.

Mosley plans to attend a trade school after graduating from Wildwood Middle High School to become anmelectrician. He appreciates CTE classes because they allow him to work with like-minded students who share his interests and provide him with a wonderful foundation for his future career. Mosley’s journey in CTE began with a random choice of Agriculture and Construction classes, which he ended up enjoying immensely, so he has continued taking them throughout his high school years.

“What I enjoy about the CTE program is the opportunity to work with students who have similar interests and the head start it gives me on my future career. I started out by randomly choosing an Agriculture and Construction class and trying it, and I ended up liking it,” he said.

Mosley enjoys working with his CTE teachers because they are passionate about the skills they teach and are committed to student career success. Mosley’s teachers say that he is self-motivated with a strong internal drive to achieve his goals. He is an active participant in class, engaging in discussions, group projects and other class activities. He is not afraid to ask for help if needed from his teacher or peers and is great at helping his peers when they are struggling with a skill in which he is more familiar.

Additionally, his teachers state he is very respectful of others’ opinions, property and personal space. He is great at working on a team.