Friday, November 8, 2024
Boyfriend flees in gal pal’s Mustang when she tries to call 911

By Staff Report
Eric Mitchell
Eric Mitchell

A boyfriend fled in his gal pal’s Ford Mustang when she tried to call 911 during an argument.

Eric Mitchell, 35, of Gainesville, had been using his girlfriend’s car when he returned it to her at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday at The Cove Apartments on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. They got into an argument and she attempted to call 911.

When Mitchell realized she was calling 911, he “forcefully grabbed the phone” from her hands, hung up and threw the phone to the ground. He got into her car and fled the scene.

A dispatcher relayed information about the hangup call to police, who went to the apartment to investigate.

Officers began looking for the Ford Mustang and attempted to contact Mitchell by phone. They found him, and the vehicle, in a used car lot on U.S. Hwy. 27/441.

Mitchell was driving on a suspended license and has had multiple convictions for driving while license suspended. He was also in possession of a small amount of marijuana.

He was arrested on charges of grand theft auto, depriving use of 911, possession of marijuana and driving while license suspended. He was booked at the Lake County Jail. Bond was set at $6,000.

