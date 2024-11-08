Dawn Sue Stiles

Dawn Sue Stiles of Webster, Florida passed away on October 31st, 2024.

Sue was born August 14th, 1948, the youngest of eleven children, to Raymond and Levera Main of Ocoee, Florida. She immediately brought with her love, kindness, such gentleness, and all the grace you would expect from a true southern belle.

Sue graduated from Ocoee High School in 1967. She was an integral part of the social life of the school, leading as Student Government President, and Captain of the cheerleading team. While a sophomore, she caught the eye, and the heart of Johnny H Stiles. He quickly became the love of her life and on June 3rd, 1967, they married at her sister Rose’s home in Apopka and haven’t parted since.

Johnny and Sue have been married for 57 years and have three beloved children, Scott Patrick Stiles, Kerri Lynne Johnson, and Stephanie Gayle Rushing. Sue is adored and mourned by her six grandchildren, Regan Johnson, Christian Stiles, Kadin Johnson, Sarah, Kael, Levi, and Sadie Rushing.

Sue worked at Ocoee Junior High, and then Ocoee Middle School until retirement, loving on and shaping the lives of generations of children.

To say that Sue loved animals is a gross understatement. Her life was devoted to her horses and her dogs. If you wanted to find Sue, look no further than the pack of dogs following her dusty tracks out to her favorite place, the barn.

Sue was fiercely devoted to both Johnny and her children. Family came first and was above all else, her animals were just an extended part of her family. The hole left be her parting is an absence that will be impossible to fill.

Sue is survived by her beloved husband, Johnny H. Stiles. Son, Scott Patrick Stiles (Yvonne) grandson Christian. Daughter, Kerri Lynne Johnson (Thomas) grandchildren, Regan and Kadin Johnson. Daughter, Stephanie Gayle Rushing (Kalen) grandchildren, Sarah, Kael, Levi, Sadie, and all her animals. We look forward to seeing her again when we each meet Jesus, in Heaven.

Visitation will be Tuesday, November 12, 2024 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at Purcell Chapel and the service at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Florida National Cemetery.