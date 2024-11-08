Don’t speed and don’t drink when driving a golf cart

As snowbirds and visitors descend on The Villages, here is our annual reminder that golf carts are used for transportation in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and they are not toys.

Here are some very important rules to remember:

• Golf car drivers must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification

• Drivers under 18 years of age must possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s driver’s license

• Drive on neighborhood streets, marked roadside lanes, and multi-modal paths

• Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

• Golf cars are subject to Florida’s open alcoholic container laws

• Speed not to exceed 20mph

• Use hand and turn signals

• Yield to automobiles

• Come to a full stop at stop signs

• Never enter a roundabout in a golf car

• Golf cars are prohibited from roadways with posted speeds of 35mph or more