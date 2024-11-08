84.6 F
The Villages
Friday, November 8, 2024
Don’t speed and don’t drink when driving a golf cart

By Villages-News Editorial
As snowbirds and visitors descend on The Villages, here is our annual reminder that golf carts are used for transportation in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown and they are not toys.

Here are some very important rules to remember:

• Golf car drivers must possess a valid form of government-issued photographic identification

• Drivers under 18 years of age must possess a valid driver’s license or learner’s driver’s license

• Drive on neighborhood streets, marked roadside lanes, and multi-modal paths

• Obey all traffic laws, signs and signals

• Golf cars are subject to Florida’s open alcoholic container laws

• Speed not to exceed 20mph

• Use hand and turn signals

• Yield to automobiles

• Come to a full stop at stop signs

• Never enter a roundabout in a golf car

• Golf cars are prohibited from roadways with posted speeds of 35mph or more

Something to bear in mind about handicapped parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury offers a friendly reminder about handicapped parking.

This time we will have a peaceful transfer of power

A Lake Lake resident says it’s reassuring that there will be a peaceful transfer of power after the presidential election.

Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

A Villager looks back on the election and has concluded the Democrats can’t blame poor marketing.

Tariffs made the Great Depression even worse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a history lesson on tariffs.

Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse about your vote. How did that work out for her?

