Driver loses control of vehicle with bald tires and crashes near rec center

A driver was ticketed after crashing into a SECO Energy power pole near the Eisenhower Recreation Center in The Villages.

The man was traveling northbound on Buena Vista Boulevard at 12:52 p.m. Friday when he claimed to have had an equipment failure resulting in him losing control of his vehicle, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. His vehicle struck a SECO pole near the recreation center.

The man suffered a minor injury. The airbag in his vehicle deployed.

The accident briefly blocked traffic on Buena Vista Boulevard near the recreation center.

He was cited for careless driving and having bald tires (and unsafe driving condition).