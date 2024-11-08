Lady Lake residents invited to walk with town manager at park

Residents can “Walk and Talk” with Lady Lake Town Manager Bill Lawrence at 10 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 13 at Snooky Park.

The town manager and department heads will be available for a casual conversation about the latest town news, services and events while walking through this natural preserve in the heart of town. The 2,000-foot walking trail is surrounded by a canopy of cedar, live oaks, water oaks and palm trees and features amenities such as picnic shelters, water fountains, restrooms and exercise equipment.

Attendees with have an opportunity to learn about town operations and ask questions while engaging with our community and meeting their neighbors. Residents should feel free to bring well-behaved dogs on leashes.