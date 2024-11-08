73.7 F
The Villages
Friday, November 8, 2024
List of winners issued in landowner elections in The Villages

By Staff Report
Comments

A list of winners has been issued by the District Office in landowner elections held this past week in The Villages.

Village Center CDD

Sear 3:  David Willis –  4-year term (79 votes)

Seat 4:  Kelly Flores –   4-year term (79 votes

Seat 5:  Peter Evans – 2-year term (76 votes)

Sumter Landing CDD

Seat 3:  Steve Drake –  4-year term (35 votes)

Seat 4:  Mike Berning –  4-year term (35 votes)

Seat 5:  Gerry Lachnicht – 2-year term (33 votes)

Brownwood CDD

Seat 1:  Chad Ritch – 4-year term (114 votes)

Seat 2:  Phil Bernard – 4-year term (114 votes)

Seat 5:  Gerry Andrews – 2-year term (112 votes)

Coleman Ridge CDD

Seat 3:  Abigail Munz – 4-year term (131 votes)

Seat 4:  Chuck Wildzunas – 4-year term (131 votes)

Seat 5:  Madison Keen – 2-year term (130 votes)

VCDD No. 13

Seat 5:  Tina Williamson – 4 year term (81 votes)

VCDD No. 14

Seat 3:  Cody Yoder – 4-year term (255 votes)

Seat 4:  Darlene Stephens – 2-year term (242 votes)

Seat 5:  Jim DeCastro – 4 -year term (262 votes)

VCDD No 15

Seat 3:  Cooper Hage – 4 year term (2,740 votes)

Seat 4:  Dayna Graham – 4-year term (2.740 votes)

Seat 5:  Al Flori  – 2-year term (2.739 votes)

MCDD-A

Seat 3:  Brandon Matulka – 4-year term (938 votes)

Seat 4:  Lane Munz – 2-year term (945 votes)

Seat 5:  Bob Trinh – 4-year term (952 votes)

