List of winners issued in landowner elections in The Villages

A list of winners has been issued by the District Office in landowner elections held this past week in The Villages.
Village Center CDD
Sear 3: David Willis – 4-year term (79 votes)
Seat 4: Kelly Flores – 4-year term (79 votes
Seat 5: Peter Evans – 2-year term (76 votes)
Sumter Landing CDD
Seat 3: Steve Drake – 4-year term (35 votes)
Seat 4: Mike Berning – 4-year term (35 votes)
Seat 5: Gerry Lachnicht – 2-year term (33 votes)
Brownwood CDD
Seat 1: Chad Ritch – 4-year term (114 votes)
Seat 2: Phil Bernard – 4-year term (114 votes)
Seat 5: Gerry Andrews – 2-year term (112 votes)
Coleman Ridge CDD
Seat 3: Abigail Munz – 4-year term (131 votes)
Seat 4: Chuck Wildzunas – 4-year term (131 votes)
Seat 5: Madison Keen – 2-year term (130 votes)
VCDD No. 13
Seat 5: Tina Williamson – 4 year term (81 votes)
VCDD No. 14
Seat 3: Cody Yoder – 4-year term (255 votes)
Seat 4: Darlene Stephens – 2-year term (242 votes)
Seat 5: Jim DeCastro – 4 -year term (262 votes)
VCDD No 15
Seat 3: Cooper Hage – 4 year term (2,740 votes)
Seat 4: Dayna Graham – 4-year term (2.740 votes)
Seat 5: Al Flori – 2-year term (2.739 votes)
MCDD-A
Seat 3: Brandon Matulka – 4-year term (938 votes)
Seat 4: Lane Munz – 2-year term (945 votes)
Seat 5: Bob Trinh – 4-year term (952 votes)