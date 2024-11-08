80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Under age child living in The Villages

By Letters to the Editor
Comments

To the Editor:

Some help here is needed. I’ve been trying to get help for our neighborhood, at no avail! A baby resides in our neighborhood and the people are very young, moving here when she was pregnant. They knew the rules and broke them anyway! Defiant, yes? I’ve gone every route with The villages, and they tell me, yes they are in total violation of statute 2.24, but if I would like, I can hire an attorney! WHAT?
I moved to a retirement community! Where is my help? They just continue to live here where they don’t belong, not even under the 80/20 rule! They broke that rule when they had a baby! Any suggestions?
I personally think our VCDD and Development District needs to either be more aggressive or do a better job at keeping these families from being in a retirement neighborhood. It’s not like The Villages has not given them a beautiful area Middleton, and why wouldn’t they want to be there anyway? We all want them gone, and no one even associates with them!

Candice Smith
Village of DeLuna

 

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Something to bear in mind about handicapped parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury offers a friendly reminder about handicapped parking.

This time we will have a peaceful transfer of power

A Lake Lake resident says it’s reassuring that there will be a peaceful transfer of power after the presidential election.

Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

A Villager looks back on the election and has concluded the Democrats can’t blame poor marketing.

Tariffs made the Great Depression even worse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a history lesson on tariffs.

Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse

A Village of Gilchrist resident, in a Letter to the Editor, points out that Kamala Harris implied it was OK to lie to your spouse about your vote. How did that work out for her?

Photos