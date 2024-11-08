Under age child living in The Villages

To the Editor:

Some help here is needed. I’ve been trying to get help for our neighborhood, at no avail! A baby resides in our neighborhood and the people are very young, moving here when she was pregnant. They knew the rules and broke them anyway! Defiant, yes? I’ve gone every route with The villages, and they tell me, yes they are in total violation of statute 2.24, but if I would like, I can hire an attorney! WHAT?

I moved to a retirement community! Where is my help? They just continue to live here where they don’t belong, not even under the 80/20 rule! They broke that rule when they had a baby! Any suggestions?

I personally think our VCDD and Development District needs to either be more aggressive or do a better job at keeping these families from being in a retirement neighborhood. It’s not like The Villages has not given them a beautiful area Middleton, and why wouldn’t they want to be there anyway? We all want them gone, and no one even associates with them!

Candice Smith

Village of DeLuna