Villager worried about hazard for small dogs at canine park

A Villager is worried about a hazard for small dogs at a canine park.

Marilyn Ford has pointed out the problem to supervisors in Community Development District 12, where Rupert Canine Park is located in the Village of Fenney.

She said there is a drain cover that is broken and is a danger because dogs can catch their paws, or even a leg, in the drain.

Ford said she has pointed this problem out to District employees, but no action has been taken.

“Rupert Canine Park was closed last year for (an) extended period of time for maintenance, and it was closed again this year in August 2024 for maintenance. A safety inspection of the park premises would have shown this hazard,” Ford said. “This requires immediate correction to avoid a dog being injured and The Villages being sued.”

She said the lack of responsiveness, is particularly grating due to the fact that CDD 12 imposed a large increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents.