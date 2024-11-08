74.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Friday, November 8, 2024
type here...

Villager worried about hazard for small dogs at canine park

By Meta Minton
Comments

A Villager is worried about a hazard for small dogs at a canine park.

Marilyn Ford has pointed out the problem to supervisors in Community Development District 12, where Rupert Canine Park is located in the Village of Fenney.

She said there is a drain cover that is broken and is a danger because dogs can catch their paws, or even a leg, in the drain.

Ford said she has pointed this problem out to District employees, but no action has been taken.

“Rupert Canine Park was closed last year for (an) extended period of time for maintenance, and it was closed again this year in August 2024 for maintenance. A safety inspection of the park premises would have shown this hazard,” Ford said. “This requires immediate correction to avoid a dog being injured and The Villages being sued.”

She said the lack of responsiveness, is particularly grating due to the fact that CDD 12 imposed a large increase in the maintenance assessment paid by residents.

More Headlines

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines

Letters to the Editor

Under age child living in The Villages

A Village of DeLuna resident is fed up and frustrated because there is a baby in her neighborhood. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Something to bear in mind about handicapped parking

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Woodbury offers a friendly reminder about handicapped parking.

This time we will have a peaceful transfer of power

A Lake Lake resident says it’s reassuring that there will be a peaceful transfer of power after the presidential election.

Democrats can’t blame poor marketing for their loss

A Villager looks back on the election and has concluded the Democrats can’t blame poor marketing.

Tariffs made the Great Depression even worse

In a Letter to the Editor, a Lady Lake reader offers a history lesson on tariffs.

Photos