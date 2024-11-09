Lynn Ann Malasca

On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, Lynn Malasca peacefully entered into rest, surrounded by love.

Born in Cleveland, Ohio on November 7, 1962, Lynn lived a life rich with warmth, kindness, and joy. Lynn always put others before herself. She touched the hearts of everyone she met with her gentle spirit and unwavering compassion.

Lynn is preceded in death by her cherished parents, Michael and Eleanor (Malone), and her beloved brother, Michael Malasca. Though their absence left a deep void, Lynn carried their memory with grace and strength throughout her life.

She was the beloved wife of Todd Agee, with whom she shared many happy years, accompanied by their adorable Golden Retriever, Bogey (“Bog”). Together, they enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. and creating countless memories.

Lynn was the most incredible, loving sister to Christine Malasca. The special bond they shared was unbreakable and filled with love and laughter.

As the most amazing and caring aunt, Lynn adored her nephews and nieces, Matthew Wolf and Tara Wolf, Nick and Eric Malasca, and great-nephew Anthony Wolf. She was also a wonderful niece to Mercedes Malasca. Lynn’s extended family included her father-in-law, Mike Agee, brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Patty Agee, and sister-in-law, Angel Malasca Falon. She deeply treasured her lifelong friend Amy Lyons.

Lynn studied at community college before becoming a surgical technologist, specializing in open-heart surgery, orthopedics, and was a valued member of the transplant and bone retrieval team. Her passion for surgery was recognized by the many people she worked with over the years.

Lynn’s boundless love, compassion, and dedication to her family, friends, and profession will forever be cherished by all who had the privilege to know her.

A private family viewing will take place on Sunday, November 10th, 2024 from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. A Celebration of Life and Memorial Mass is scheduled for Monday, November 11, 2024 at St. Timothy’s Catholic Church, located at 1351 Paige Pl, Lady Lake, FL