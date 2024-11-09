MAGA Club celebrates Trump election victory with golf cart rally

People from 1 to 100 years old came out to celebrate President-elect Trump’s victory in this past week’s election.

It was a very peaceful celebration, with tailgaters sharing food amongst groups, spread out along the rear parking lot of Lake Miona Recreation Center. The picnic tables under the pavilion were quickly filled, with others occupying shady areas nearby.

One of the main attractions was Irving Locker, who had just turned 100 a few days ago. He was posing with a Trump mannequin in a golf cart, sporting a very large smile. Locker is a World War II veteran who fought in the Battle of the Bulge.

“I expect Mr. Trump to make America great Again!” Locker said.

After a couple hours of celebrating and partying the golf cars were loaded up and rolled out single file for a victory lap to Brownwood Paddock Square. All the way along Buena Vista Boulevard on the way to Brownwood, horns were blaring from the long line of golf cars. In addition, many cars traveling along Buena Vista were blowing horns in return, joining in the celebratory mood.