Mary Jane Swingle

Mary Jane Swingle, 82, of The Villages, Florida passed away peacefully on October 25, 2024. She was born on November 6, 1941, to Elma Stockman (Davis) and William D.H. Stockman in Higginsville, Missouri.

Judy, as she was called by all who knew her, was a kind and loving wife, mother, daughter and friend to many. She graduated from Higginsville High School in the class of 1959 and married Jerrel Swingle in 1961, creator of Lafayette County’s Harold the Husker. Judy moved with her husband to Saint Louis in 1963 and spent most of her professional career working for First Bank. After raising her family and the passing of her husband, Judy moved to The Villages, Florida in 2019. She quickly made many friends who loved her warmth and wit.

Judy had a wonderful sense of adventure, and was particularly fond of traveling to Alaska, Ireland, and New Hampshire. Her joyous spirit was infectious; she was always up for a game of Mexican Train with friends, riding a jetski for the first time in her eighties, or taking her grandchildren for a trip to the zoo. She had a sentimental heart, particularly for pets and animals. This was very evident when, after promising her husband that she and her son were simply going to visit the neighbors to look at their new litter of kittens, she returned with a small calico and a hastily crafted story about why her family had to keep it. Patches, as this cat was named, was Judy’s constant companion for 21 years and part of a long line of beloved pets she adopted.

Her deep faith was an inspiration to friends and family, and she was a fixture at Dardenne Presbyterian Church in O’Fallon, Missouri and North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, Florida.

She is survived by her brother Robert Stockman of Higginsville, her son Christopher and his wife Katherine of Saint Louis, Missouri, and her grandchildren Emma Swingle and Noah Swingle.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Jerrel Swingle, her brother Bill Stockman, and her sister Linda Stockman. She leaves behind many dear nieces, nephews and friends who loved her.

A memorial service will be held at North Lake Presbyterian Church in Lady Lake, FL at 9 a.m. on Saturday, November 16.