Saturday, November 9, 2024
Police taser woman who refused to surrender pink scissors

By Staff Report
April Thomas
April Thomas

A police officer was forced to taser a woman who refused to surrender a pair of pink scissors after a fight with her sister.

April Avonna Thomas, 32, is facing charges of battery and resisting arrest following a disturbance Tuesday night at her home on April Hills Boulevard, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.

When officers arrived at the home, Thomas’ sister told them that Thomas had pulled her hair during an argument.

Thomas barricaded herself in a room and an officer had to kick the door open. Once the door was open, Thomas was spotted with the pink scissors. She would not obey commands to drop the scissors and was warned she would be tasered if she did not comply. She was tasered and fell onto a bed.

She was transported by ambulance to UF Health Leesburg Hospital. Once she was medically cleared, she was booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,500 bond.

