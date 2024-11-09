79.4 F
The Villages
Saturday, November 9, 2024
Repeat driving offender nabbed after leaving job at Mexican restaurant

By Staff Report
Javier Mendez Hernandez
Javier Mendez Hernandez

A server at a restaurant in The Villages has been arrested for the second time in two weeks.

Javier Mendez Hernandez, 35, of Belleview, was driving a gray 2014 Honda passenger car at 10:38 p.m. Thursday in the parking lot of Tequila Cantina Mexican restaurant at Southern Trace Plaza, when he was spotted by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

The same deputy had arrested Mendez Hernandez on Oct. 31 when he was in the same vehicle and failed to come to a complete stop at a stop sign at County Road 101 and County Road 104.

The native of Mexico does not have a driver’s license issued in the United States. At the time he was arrested Thursday, he was free on bond from the Oct. 31 arrest.

He was taken into custody on a charge of driving without a license. He was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $500 bond.

