Royce Earl Seay Sr., 83, passed away in Lady Lake, Florida on November 7, 2024. He was born in Webster, Florida on February 5, 1941 to Lee and Martha Seay.

He was a member of the VFW 10137, 82nd Airborne Division Association, and DAV.

He is survived by his Daughters: Robin Lin Marshall and Dana Earlene Howard; Sisters: Faye Elizabeth Lee, Joyce Mask, and Shirley Sue Bilbrey.

He is preceded in death by his son: Royce Earl Seay Jr.

Visitation will be held on Friday, November 15, 2025 from 10:30 a.m. to11 a.m. with services starting at 11a.m.